Shead scores in last second, No. 1 Houston tops Memphis

The matchup between the conference’s top teams came two weeks after the Cougars defeated Memphis 72-64 on Feb. 19.

The first half was physical. Officials allowed some tough play near the basket, but Memphis still benefitted at the free throw line. At one point, Memphis had attempted 12 free throws to only one for the Cougars.

The Tigers couldn't keep pace with Houston's 3-point shooting, and the Cougars were up 41-32 at half. Memphis made four 3s before the midway point of the second half and took its first lead, 48-47, with 13 minutes left in the game.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars now have an 11-game winning streak. Houston already secured the top seed in the AAC Tournament, and will look for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Memphis: The Tigers entered the game with a 13-1 record at home. The Tigers, like the Cougars, already secured their spot as the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.

UP NEXT

Houston: The AAC’s top seed gets a first-round bye before facing the winner of the game between No. 8 and No. 9 seeds on Friday.

Memphis: The No. 2 seed for the conference tournament will play the winner of the No 7. vs. No. 10 matchup on Friday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP