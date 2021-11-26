springfield-news-sun logo
X

Sharks GM Doug Wilson takes medical leave

Nation & World
35 minutes ago
San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson will take a temporary leave to deal with an undisclosed medical issue

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson will take a temporary leave to deal with an undisclosed medical issue.

The Sharks said Friday that assistant general manager Joe Will will take over the team's day-to-day operations during Wilson's absence.

The 64-year-old Wilson has been the general manager for the Sharks since 2003. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame for his 16-year playing career earlier this month.

Will is in his 11th season as the Sharks' assistant general manager.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Amzil hits jumper at buzzer, Dayton beats No. 4 Kansas 74-73
2
No. 17 Iowa's rally deals Huskers another heartbreaking loss
3
No. 22 San Diego State rallies past Boise State 27-16
4
Black Friday is back but it's not what it used to be
5
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top