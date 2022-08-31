Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond dip on restructuring plan

Bed Bath & Beyond, based in Union, New Jersey, has been facing lots of turbulence recently. In mid-August, shareholder activist Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder of online pet-products retailer Chewy Inc., sold his entire stake in Bed Bath & Beyond after buying a big stake just months before and pledging to make big changes.

The company said that it is still searching for a permanent CEO. Board member Sue Gove took over as interim CEO, replacing Tritton. Tritton previously been the chief merchandising officer at Target where the more than 30 new brands he introduced were key in that company’s revitalization.

Chief Operating Office John Hartmann is leaving the company, and it's eliminating that position.

The company said it expects a decline in comparable sales of 26% in its fiscal second quarter. It is slated to report its final results next month.

Shares fell 24%, or $2.92, to $9.19 in early trading on Wednesday, after closing down more than 9% to $12.11 in regular markets Tuesday.

