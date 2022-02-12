Shaq's 'Fun House' draws big crowd with Lil Wayne headlining

Lil Wayne closed out the multihour event performing some of his biggest hits. His hour-long set – which ended after 2 a.m. PT – included classics such as “A Milli,” “Go DJ,” “6 foot 7” and “Lollipop.”

Wayne thanked O’Neal for wanting him to perform at “Fun House.” The rapper then asked the crowd their Super Bowl favorites between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, which drew the most applause.

Before the set, O’Neal said he wanted to make more of a splash with “Fun House” than the other parties in the city – especially with his event held in person after it was held virtually last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The tickets for the sold-out event started at $400 a piece, which included unlimited food and drinks from Los Angeles staples like Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles and Pink's Hot Dogs.

“All the other parties, you just come, you stand around and shake hands,” he said on the red carpet. “You go, ‘Hey Tom, hey Bob, hey Jamal.’ This party is a carnival with rides, favorite restaurants, top restaurants in L.A... Ferris wheel. I paid a lot of money to get this stuff here.”

The investment was certainly well worth it.

Caption Host Shaquille O'Neal attends Shaq's Fun House on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP) Credit: Mark Von Holden Credit: Mark Von Holden Caption Host Shaquille O'Neal attends Shaq's Fun House on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP) Credit: Mark Von Holden Credit: Mark Von Holden

