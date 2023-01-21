Shannon Sharpe gets in heated argument with Morant at half

Sharpe told an ESPN reporter at halftime that he was reacting to the Grizzlies' chatter.

“They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain’t about that jockeying,” Sharpe said. "It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron.”

The former tight end said Brooks then swore at him, and he swore back.

“He started to come at me and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.’ And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn’t want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn’t want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you now.”

Sharpe and Tee Morant talked to security in the tunnels at the arena before returning to their seats when the second half started. They hugged at the end of the third quarter.

