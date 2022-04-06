Shanghai to allow parents to stay with COVID-infected kids

Shanghai on Wednesday reported another 17,077 cases detected over the previous day, all but 311 of them people who showed no symptoms. The city requires all those who test positive but are asymptomatic to be held in designated locations for observation, along with their close contacts.

The latest figures bring Shanghai's total cases to around 90,000 in the latest wave of infections that began last month. No deaths have been ascribed to the outbreak driven by the omicron BA.2 variant, which is much more infectious but also less lethal than the previous delta strain.

While China’s vaccination rate hovers around 90%, its domestically produced inactivated virus vaccines are seen as weaker than the mRNA vaccines such as those produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna that are used abroad, as well as in the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macao. Vaccination rates among the elderly are also much lower than the population at large, with only around half of those over 80 fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, complaints have arisen in Shanghai over difficulties obtaining food and daily necessities, and shortages of medical workers, volunteers and beds in isolation wards where tens of thousands are being kept for observation.

Beijing is also tightening measures after 11 cases were detected in the Chinese capital in recent days.

Authorities closed down a shopping and office center in the busy Wangjing district and are requiring those arriving in the city to report to their place of work or residence within 12 hours and undergo a COVID-19 test within 72 hours. They must undergo another test within 48 hours of returning to their place of work.

Despite growing public frustration and concerns about the economic effects, China says it is sticking to its hardline “zero-tolerance” approach mandating lockdowns, mass testing and the compulsory isolation of all suspected cases and close contacts.

Caption A health worker wearing a protective suit walks by masked residents who wait in line to get their throat swab at a coronavirus testing site following a COVID-19 case was detected in a residential buildings, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Caption A health worker wearing a protective suit walks by masked residents who wait in line to get their throat swab at a coronavirus testing site following a COVID-19 case was detected in a residential buildings, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption Residents wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus line up to get their throat swab at a coronavirus testing site near residential buildings following a COVID-19 case was detected in the area, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Caption Residents wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus line up to get their throat swab at a coronavirus testing site near residential buildings following a COVID-19 case was detected in the area, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption Residents wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus wait in line to get their throat swab at a coronavirus testing site near residential buildings, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Caption Residents wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus wait in line to get their throat swab at a coronavirus testing site near residential buildings, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption A health worker in protective suit looks on as masked residents wait in line to get their throat swab at a coronavirus testing site near residential buildings, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Caption A health worker in protective suit looks on as masked residents wait in line to get their throat swab at a coronavirus testing site near residential buildings, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption Health workers in protective suits prepare for coronavirus testing for residents near residential buildings, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Caption Health workers in protective suits prepare for coronavirus testing for residents near residential buildings, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption Health workers in protective suits take a throat swab sample from residents at a coronavirus testing site, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Caption Health workers in protective suits take a throat swab sample from residents at a coronavirus testing site, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption A health worker in protective suit takes a throat swab sample from a resident at a coronavirus testing site, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Caption A health worker in protective suit takes a throat swab sample from a resident at a coronavirus testing site, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption A woman pulls up her mask to get her throat swab at a coronavirus testing site near residential buildings, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Caption A woman pulls up her mask to get her throat swab at a coronavirus testing site near residential buildings, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption A man wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus looks as masked residents wait in line to get their throat swab at a coronavirus testing site near residential buildings following a COVID-19 case was detected in the area, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Caption A man wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus looks as masked residents wait in line to get their throat swab at a coronavirus testing site near residential buildings following a COVID-19 case was detected in the area, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption A health workers in protective suits takes a throat swab sample from a resident at a coronavirus testing site following a COVID-19 case detected Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Caption A health workers in protective suits takes a throat swab sample from a resident at a coronavirus testing site following a COVID-19 case detected Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong