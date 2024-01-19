BreakingNews
Clark County dog shelter, warden face funding woes

Shane Pinto signs a contract with the Senators and can make his season debut on Sunday

Shane Pinto has signed a contract with the Ottawa Senators for the remainder of the season

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
X

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shane Pinto signed a contract with the Ottawa Senators on Friday, paving the way for the first modern NHL player suspended for gambling to make his season debut Sunday at Philadelphia.

Pinto, now 23, was banned 41 games — half the season — back in October after an investigation found he violated the league's sports gambling policy. Neither he nor the league would reveal exactly what he did to draw the suspension other than to say Pinto did not bet on hockey.

Pinto’s deal is worth a pro-rated league minimum of $775,000. He was a restricted free agent when the suspension was handed down, meaning the Senators owned his rights but he was unsigned.

The Long Island native returned to practice last week, eager to put the suspension behind him and get back to playing.

“It’s been a long road for me,” Pinto said Jan. 12 after skating with teammates for the first time in months. “We’re at the finish line here, and I’m just excited for it, honestly.”

Ottawa has had an eventful, underachieving season without Pinto.

New owner Michael Andlauer fired general manager Pierre Dorion after being stripped of a first-round pick and replaced him with Steve Staios, who fired coach D.J. Smith and replaced him with Jacques Martin.

The Senators have lost 24 of their first 40 games. They host Winnipeg on Friday before visiting the Flyers on Sunday in their 42nd game of the season.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

In Other News
1
Defense Department to again target 'forever chemicals' contamination...
2
Defense Department to again target 'forever chemicals' contamination...
3
Flexible underpinnings of new big Stellantis vehicles will help company...
4
After Taiwan's election, its new envoy to the US offers assurances to...
5
Rookie Stroud shows poise beyond his years in leading Texans to...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top