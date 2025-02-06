Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 50 points as NBA-leading Thunder rout Suns 140-109

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 50 points and the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Phoenix Suns 140-109 on Wednesday night to improve to 40-9
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, pushes past Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Nation & World
By CLIFF BRUNT – Associated Press
Feb 6, 2025
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 50 points and the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Phoenix Suns 140-109 on Wednesday night to improve to 40-9.

The Thunder said Gilgeous-Alexander became the ninth player in NBA history to score at least 50 points three times in a seven-game span. He had a career-high 54 against Utah on Jan. 29 and 52 at Golden State a week ago.

Phoenix's Kevin Durant sat out with a sprained left ankle. The 36-year-old All-Star forward remains 26 points short of 30,000 for his career.

Oklahoma City's fans still got a show. Several times, they serenaded Gilgeous-Alexander with the “M-V-P! M-V-P!” chants once reserved for Durant as the former Thunder star watched from the Phoenix bench.

Bradley Beal led Phoenix with 25 points, Devin Booker had 19 and Royce O'Neale 18. They have lost three in a row.

Phoenix led 63-61 at halftime, despite 28 points from Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder opened the second half on a 13-0 run to take a 74-63 lead. Gilgeous-Alexander’s steal and two-handed jam gave the Thunder an 81-65 advantage with 6:21 left in the third.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored his 50th point on a baseline jumper early in the fourth quarter to give Oklahoma City a 114-84 lead.

Takeaways

Suns: Oklahoma City scored 23 points off Phoenix's 22 turnovers, adding to the challenge of playing without Durant. Booker failed to pick up the slack — making just 3 of 9 field goals.

Thunder: The league's best free throw shooting team was good again, making 24 of 27. Oklahoma City also made 40 of 60 shots inside the 3-point arc.

Key moment

Oklahoma City's Lu Dort stuffed Beal's dunk attempt in the third quarter, then Gilgeous-Alexander made a layup at the other end to make it 87-69.

Key stat

The Thunder committed just six turnovers, with two in the final minute.

Up next

Both teams play Friday night. The Suns host Utah, and the Thunder host Toronto.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, drives past Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale, middle and guard Devin Booker, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, shoots near Phoenix guard Tyus Jones, left, and center Nick Richards, middle, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives past Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal, left, drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Phoenix Sun guard Bradley Beal, left, shoots near Oklahoma City Thunder guards Isaiah Joe, middle, and Alex Caruso, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal, left, keep the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) tips the ball away from Phoenix Suns center Mason Plumlee (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

