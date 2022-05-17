Seville on alert: 150,000 expected for Europa League final

“You see fans travelling in numbers and all sorts of routes to support us. For us we take a lot of pride in the support and backing we get,” Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack said Tuesday. “We’re the lucky ones as we get to play and there are 100,000 who would like to. We want to put on a performance and make them proud.”

Both clubs have huge and loyal fan bases, and many supporters are making the trip despite not having tickets for the final at the 43,000-capacity Sánchez-Pizjuán. Only about 10,000 tickets were allocated for fans of each club. UEFA asked for those without tickets not to travel to Seville and warned about the dangers of purchasing tickets on the secondary market.

“In order to maintain the safety and security of fans, ticket holders should be aware that checks will be carried out at the finals and the local authorities in the cities will take action against the unauthorized resale of tickets,” UEFA said.

Castro said police will pay special attention to fans trying to enter the stadium without tickets.

“Some groups will try to enter the stadium any way they can," he said. “It's a very big risk with that number of fans without tickets.”

The city prepared two fans zones — with a capacity of more than 20,000 each — to accommodate supporters who won’t be able to watch the match inside the stadium.

Hotels were at full capacity and fans from both clubs were seen in several other cities nearby Seville.

“I think it's not about the numbers,” Rangers coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst said. “You can bring 50 people and and they will give you chaos. I know we have a lot of people traveling with us. We have to enjoy it, and make sure we are not causing any problems. Half of the people will go back home really happy and half of the people will go back home angry, but we should always respect the whole city.”

There had been fan violence involving visiting fans in Seville when local clubs Sevilla and Real Betis hosted matches earlier in the competition. Before the semifinal match between Frankfurt and West Ham in Germany, more than 30 arrests were made after supporters of both clubs clashed in several locations in Frankfurt.

Frankfurt fans swarmed into Barcelona when the team played against the Catalan club in the Europa League quarterfinals, with more than 30,000 making their way into the Camp Nou Stadium even though the club was only allocated about 5,000 tickets for its fans.

“Our fans are exceptional. The have gone to great lengths to follow us around Europe," Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner said. "We’ve got two teams with incredible fans and maybe the best away fans in Europe.”

There had been no incidents of fan violence reported early in the week in Seville but authorities said the worst was yet to come.

“We need maximum coordination between local and federal police to reduce as much as possible the risks that come along an agglomeration of fans like this,” Sevilla mayor Antonio Muñoz said.

The economic impact of the Europa League final to Seville is expected to reach about 50 million euros ($52.6 million), the mayor said.

Caption Glasgow Rangers supporters cheer outside a bar in downtown Seville, Spain, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Eintracht Frankfurt will play Glasgow Rangers in the Europa League final Wednesday evening in Seville. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Caption A Glasgow Ranger supporter cheers in downtown Seville, Spain, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Eintracht Frankfurt will play Glasgow Rangers in the Europa League final Wednesday evening in Seville. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Caption A Glasgow Ranger supporter cheers outside a bar in downtown Seville, Spain, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Eintracht Frankfurt will play Glasgow Rangers in the Europa League final Wednesday evening in Seville. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Caption A supporter poses for a photo next to a replica trophy in downtown Seville, Spain, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Eintracht Frankfurt will play Glasgow Rangers in the Europa League final Wednesday evening in Seville. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Caption Glasgow Rangers supporters cheer outside a bar in downtown Seville, Spain, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Eintracht Frankfurt will play Glasgow Rangers in the Europa League final Wednesday evening in Seville. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Caption Rangers' players train with his players during a training session at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Eintracht Frankfurt and Glasgow Rangers are holding stadium training sessions ahead of the Europa League final on Wednesday in Seville.(AP Photo/Pablo Garcia)