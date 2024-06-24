Severino throws 6 shutout innings and Mets top Cubs 5-2 after Díaz ejected before throwing a pitch

Luis Severino tossed six shutout innings, Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo hit back-to-back homers and the New York Mets topped the Chicago Cubs 5-2 after closer Edwin Díaz was ejected in the ninth before throwing a pitch

40 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Severino tossed six shutout innings, Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo hit back-to-back homers and the New York Mets topped the Chicago Cubs 5-2 on Sunday night after closer Edwin Díaz was ejected in the ninth before throwing a pitch.

Díaz came on to try to seal the victory, but was tossed for having a foreign substance after umpires inspected his hands and glove.

Drew Smith got two outs in place of Díaz before Jake Diekman struck out pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom for his third save for the Mets, who have won four straight series.

Severino (5-2) struck out a season-high 10 and allowed three hits for New York, which has won 10 of 13 and improved to 13-6 in June. Mark Vientos added a solo homer for the Mets.

Christopher Morel homered for Chicago, which has dropped 10 of its last 16.

Javier Assad (4-3), who has gone seven starts without a win, gave up seven hits and walked one in 4 1/3 innings.

New York’s victory came hours after the Cubs unveiled a statue of Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandburg outside Wrigley Field.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

