Severe Texas storm flips an RV, killing 1 and injuring a family

Ennis Police confirmed the storm death but didn't immediately provide details. Family members told KXAS-TV that the 42-year-old man who died was from Midlothian, Texas, and his wife and two sons were inside an RV that rolled over at the racetrack. The man's family members were treated at a hospital for injuries and released.

Ennis Mayor Kameron Raburn said in a statement Saturday that the city is beginning to pick up debris and work on recovering from the storm.

“The safety of our residents is our top priority,” Roburn said.

The nearby city of Waxahachie had to cancel its planned Tulipalooza festival because of the storm damage.