Severe storms blamed for 2 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota

The storm knocked out power to thousands of customers, including the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings. Only essential employees will be allowed on campus Friday.

On Thursday night, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem stopped in the Hamlin County community of Castlewood, where a possible tornado ripped off the roof of a school and brought down walls.

Castlewood High School sophomore Erowyn Funge lives across the street from the school. She said that worst part of the storm lasted about 30 minutes, the Argus Leader reported.

“Our table went flying off our porch. It looked completely black outside,” said Funge.

Uprooted trees, branches and debris were scattered around Castlewood. Power lines were down, including across highways leading to town.

In Minnesota's Stevens County, winds approaching 70 mph (113 kph) toppled grain silos and pushed down storage sheds near Alberta. The Minnesota State Patrol closed eastbound Interstate 94 for several hours Thursday night after overturned trucks blocked the freeway.

Caption A tree toppled by high winds from an overnight thunderstorm smashed into a house, splitting it in two Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Coon Rapids, Minn. Severe weather brought a mix of hail, tornadoes and heavy rain to Minnesota, causing widespread power outages, flooding and dangerous traveling conditions. It was the first of two nights of stormy weather expected in the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: David Joles