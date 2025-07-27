At least 3 people injured when passenger train derails in southern Germany

Photos from the scene showed parts of the train on its side as rescuers climbed atop the carriages.

The crash happened near the town of Riedlingen, dpa reported, roughly 158 kilometers (98 miles) west of Munich.

Details about what caused the derailment were not immediately available.

Federal police, who oversee the railroads, and Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s main national railway operator, did not return The Associated Press' requests for comment Sunday evening.

Credit: AP Credit: AP