5 feared dead after chemical plant explosion in Slovenia

Stefanic said the blast occurred during the transfer of a highly combustible substance. It was probably the result of human error, he added.

The explosion sent black smoke billowing from the factory. Authorities, who initially asked people to stay indoors, later said preliminary tests showed no health threat.

Local residents said the explosion shook the entire area. The town, which is about 55 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Ljubljana, has a population of about 8,000.

Emergency agencies reported the fire was put out by mid-morning. The factory building was badly damaged, they said.

Melamin produces chemical products including melamine resins for paper, construction, wood, rubber, and the lacquer industry, impregnated decorative paper for the furniture industry, and impregnated materials for footwear manufacturing.

The Slovenian Press Agency described the explosion as “the worst industrial fire in Slovenia’s recent history.” A total of 17 industrial fires have been recorded since 1995, resulting mostly in material damage, the agency reported.