Several accusers seek roles at Ghislaine Maxwell sentencing

Sternheim also objected to written statements by Farmer or Kate being read at sentencing, saying they raise issues that were not disclosed by the government or revealed during their testimony.

The Associated Press does not typically name people alleging sexual abuse unless they agree to be identified publicly, as Farmer has done.

Sternheim included letters from women as exhibits in her submission Friday, though portions were heavily redacted.

Prosecutors, in their letter to the judge, argued against the redactions, saying: “To the extent there is a privacy interest at stake in these documents, it belongs to the victims, who are not seeking to file these letters under seal.”

Maxwell was convicted of conspiracy and sex trafficking charges in December after a monthlong trial. Her lawyers have asked that she serve no more than five years in prison.

Prosecutors, though, say she should spend 30 to 55 years behind bars for recruiting and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein from 1994 to 2004.

Epstein, 66, took his own life in August 2019 in a Manhattan federal jail as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.