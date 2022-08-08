Seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia wins in San Jose

The 25-year-old Kasatkina immediately found her rhythm again following a frustrating tiebreaker in a first set she had led 4-2 and 5-3 before some mistakes in crucial moments, such as double faults. Now, her first title this year and fourth overall will propel her back into this week's top-10 rankings — and No. 10 is her previous career best.

Kasatkina lost here in last year's championship. She became the first player to make consecutive finals in the event since Serena Williams in 2011-12 and earned her first title since St. Petersburg last year — snapping a two-match skid in finals, having lost last year here and at Birmingham. It also was her 200th career main draw win on tour.