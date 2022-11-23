Seven Michigan St football players charged in tunnel melee

Green, in another post, is surrounded by police while shouting across the tunnel at Michigan State players.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has said one of the players, who he did not identify, might have had a broken nose. He also said Green was punched by a Spartans player and McBurrows was attacked when he tried to help.

Harbaugh has said he expected the suspended Spartans to be criminally charged.

The statement from the prosecutor’s office provided no detail on the allegations, including who is accused of hitting whom. The statement also doesn’t list potential prison sentences for each charge. It adds that the office will have no further comment as the case proceeds.

Michigan president Santa J. Ono said Wednesday in a statement that the school appreciated "the thoughtful, deliberate approach from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to this unfortunate incident.”

“We also want to express our concern for all the players involved, especially those who were injured," Ono said. "The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any additional reviews of this matter.”

Michigan State's athletic director and football coach did not immediately return requests for comment.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker suspended eight players — including Malcolm Jones, who is not being charged with a crime — for their role in the melee.

After the Oct. 29 incident, Michigan State President Samuel Stanley publicly apologized for the “violent” skirmish.

“I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,” Stanley said then in a statement. “On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student athletes who were injured."

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Credit: Kyle Austin Credit: Kyle Austin