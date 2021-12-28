Setback for Belgian govt as coronavirus measures overturned

Under new restrictions that took effect Sunday, movie houses, concert halls and art centers were ordered to shut their doors. Some stayed open in protest. The order came despite the assessment of the scientific committee advising the government that going to such places poses no extra risk to public health.

In an emergency procedure, the Council of State ruled that the measures were “not proportionate,” and didn't provide enough motives to “understand why going to cultural sector performance venues was particularly dangerous for public health.”