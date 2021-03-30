Service honors Colorado officer killed in mass shooting

The program for the ceremony included a poem written by Talley's seven children for Christmas 2019, called “Our Unsung Hero." It praises Talley for doing whatever they ask of him and risking his life. It ends with a line asking for his protection: “May God bless and protect you/And bring you home each day.”

A day earlier, a Roman Catholic Mass conducted in Latin was celebrated for Talley at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver, where Archbishop Samuel Aquila said Talley sacrificed his life and showed what is best about police officers, whom he said are too often “taken for granted.”

Officers arrived at the grocery store one minute and 40 seconds after being alerted to the shooting last week, according to Boulder police. They said Talley led an initial team of officers inside within 30 seconds of arriving and that the gunman fired at them, killing Talley.

“No other individuals were shot or killed after these brave officers engaged the suspect,” police said in a tweet last week.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, who was wounded in the leg, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder over shots fired at another officer. Prosecutors expect to file more charges as the investigation progresses.

One of Alissa’s public defenders told a judge during his first court appearance that they needed to assess Alissa’s mental illness but did not provide details about his condition.

His next court hearing will be May 25. His attorneys asked for at least two months before returning to court so they could evaluate his condition and review evidence from investigators.

Talley grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and took an untraditional route to becoming a police officer. He had a master’s degree in computer communications but left his office job to join the department in 2010 at age 40 because he wanted to serve his community, his father Homer “Shay” Talley has said.

___

Slevin reported from Denver. Nieberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

The honor guard carries the casket of fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, to a memorial service at a church, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

This photo tweeted by the Boulder Police Department late Monday, March 22, 2021, shows Officer Eric Talley. Police say multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo., including Talley. (Courtesy of Boulder Police Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

The hearse carrying the casket of fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley is in a long procession of emergency vehicles arriving at a memorial service at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Mourners hold flags as they wait for the passage of a procession at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

A group carries American flags as they wait for the arrival of a procession at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Members of a sheriff's department posse hold up flags as they wait for a procession at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

A sign stands outside Flatirons Community Church before a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

An officer salutes as a procession arrives at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

A woman holds an American flag as the procession arrives at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

A security guard salutes as a procession arrives at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski