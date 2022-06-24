Serena Williams to begin Wimbledon against 113th-ranked foe

If Williams gets past Tan, next up could be a match against Sara Sorribes Tormo, who is seeded 32nd but has never been past the second round at the All England Club or the third round at any major in 19 past appearances.

The third round potentially would put Williams against a tougher test: No. 6-seeded Karolina Pliskova, who was the runner-up to Ash Barty last year at Wimbledon and also reached the final of the 2016 U.S. Open — beating Williams in the semifinals there.

Barty retired at age 25 in March and so is not defending her title when play begins on Monday. That also leaves open the question of which woman will have the honor of playing the first match at Centre Court on Tuesday, a slot traditionally reserved for the prior year's champion.

The two most likely choices would seem to be No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who enters on a 35-match winning streak and is coming off a title at the French Open, or Simona Halep, who won the 2019 trophy at Wimbledon, beating Williams in the final, but did not get the chance to begin things at Centre Court in 2020, when the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, or in 2021, because she was injured and unable to play.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Center Court ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

Italy's Matteo Berrettini, right, and Spain's Rafael Nadal talk to each other during their practice on Center Court ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)