Serena Williams gets well-earned rest following US Open exit

The 40-year-old Williams posted a photo on Instagram Monday of herself under a "Moana" blanket and seemingly asleep as she used a stuffed animal as a pillow. The mother of 5-year-old Olympia, Williams wrote, "How was your weekend? This was mine."

Her career seemingly came to an end when she lost last week in her final U.S. Open. Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles and was celebrated by celebrities, fellow competitors and fans throughout her matches at Flushing Meadows. The tributes from tennis players to the NFL stretched into Monday.