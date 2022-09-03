springfield-news-sun logo
X

Serena loses to Tomljanovic at US Open; could be last match

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Nation & World
By HOWARD FENDRICH, Associated Press
12 minutes ago
Serena Williams has lost what is expected to be the last match of her transcendent tennis career

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams lost what is expected to be the last match of her transcendent tennis career Friday night, eliminated from the U.S. Open in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 before an electric crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Unwilling to go quietly, Williams staved off five match points to prolong the three-hours-plus proceedings, as some spectators stood to watch, camera phones at the ready. No one — save, of course, Tomljanovic — wanted this to end.

It did on Tomljanovic's sixth chance, when Williams netted a shot.

Williams turns 41 this month and recently told the world that she is ready to start “evolving” away from her playing days — she expressed distaste for the word “retirement” — and while she has remained purposely vague about whether this appearance at Flushing Meadows definitely would represent her final tournament, everyone assumes it will be.

If this was, indeed, the last hurrah, she took her fans on a thrill-a-minute throwback ride at the hard-court tournament that was the site of a half-dozen of her 23 Grand Slam championships. The first came in 1999 in New York, when Williams was just 17.

But she faltered against Tomljanovic, a 29-year-old Australian who is ranked 46th. Williams gave away leads in each set, including the last, in which she was up 1-0 before dropping the final six games.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, takes a break between games against Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, takes a break between games against Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, takes a break between games against Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, of the United States, serves to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Serena Williams, of the United States, serves to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, of the United States, serves to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, of the United States, falls during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Serena Williams, of the United States, falls during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, of the United States, falls during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, reacts during a match against to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, reacts during a match against to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, reacts during a match against to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Spike Lee cheers on Serena Williams, of the United States, during her match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Spike Lee cheers on Serena Williams, of the United States, during her match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Combined ShapeCaption
Spike Lee cheers on Serena Williams, of the United States, during her match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Credit: Charles Krupa

Combined ShapeCaption
Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, wipes her face during a match against to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, wipes her face during a match against to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, wipes her face during a match against to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, reacts during a match against to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, reacts during a match against to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, reacts during a match against to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Fans including Alexis Ohanian cheer for Serena Williams, of the United States, during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Fans including Alexis Ohanian cheer for Serena Williams, of the United States, during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Fans including Alexis Ohanian cheer for Serena Williams, of the United States, during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, returns a shot to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, returns a shot to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Combined ShapeCaption
Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, returns a shot to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Credit: Charles Krupa

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, of the United States, falls to the court during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Serena Williams, of the United States, falls to the court during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, of the United States, falls to the court during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

In Other News
1
Serena Williams knocked out by Tomljanovic | US Open updates
2
Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions
3
Border Patrol: 8 migrants found dead in Rio Grande at Texas
4
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34
5
Jackson's new worry: More water pressure could break pipes
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top