Serena loses 1st match since saying she's prepared to retire

She did not state precisely what her last event will be, but did make it sound as if her final farewell could come at the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York.

“It's been a pretty interesting 24 hours,” Williams said after Wednesday's match.

“I'm terrible at goodbyes,” she said, her hand on her chest, “but goodbye, Toronto!”

Williams, a three-time champion in the Canadian city, started the match, fittingly enough, with an ace. Delivered another later in that opening game, too, showing off the superb serve that helped her to so many victories.

But because of a leg injury that sidelined her for the last half of 2021 and first half of 2022, she was playing for only the third time in the past 12 months, and it showed.

It did not help Williams that she was facing an opponent 15 years her junior and quite talented, to boot: Bencic is ranked 12th, won a gold medal for Switzerland at the Tokyo Olympics last year and has been a Grand Slam semifinalist.

Bencic took home the Toronto trophy at age 18 in 2015, when she eliminated Williams in the semifinals to earn the distinction of being the youngest woman to beat a player many consider, as one homemade poster in the stands declared Wednesday, the “GOAT” — the greatest of all-time.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Fans hold signs as Serena Williams, of the United States, arrives on court for a match against Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette Combined Shape Caption Fans hold signs as Serena Williams, of the United States, arrives on court for a match against Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Combined Shape Caption Serena Williams, of the United States, tosses the ball for a serve to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette Combined Shape Caption Serena Williams, of the United States, tosses the ball for a serve to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Combined Shape Caption Serena Williams, of the United States, tosses the ball for a serve to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette Combined Shape Caption Serena Williams, of the United States, tosses the ball for a serve to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Combined Shape Caption Serena Williams, of the United States, follows through on a return to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette Combined Shape Caption Serena Williams, of the United States, follows through on a return to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Combined Shape Caption Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, hits a return to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette Combined Shape Caption Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, hits a return to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Combined Shape Caption Serena Williams, of the United States, his a backhand to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette Combined Shape Caption Serena Williams, of the United States, his a backhand to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Combined Shape Caption Serena Williams, second from right, of the United Stares, arrives on court for a match against Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette Combined Shape Caption Serena Williams, second from right, of the United Stares, arrives on court for a match against Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Combined Shape Caption Serena Williams, of the United States, follows through on a return to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette Combined Shape Caption Serena Williams, of the United States, follows through on a return to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette