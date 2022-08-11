Serena loses 1st match since saying she's prepared to retire

No one knows exactly how many more matches Williams will play before walking away, and the 23-time Grand Slam champion exited the National Bank Open on Wednesday night with a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Belinda Bencic.

The second-round match at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open came a day after the 40-year-old Williams announced "the countdown has begun" on her playing career, saying she wants to have another child and pursue business interests.