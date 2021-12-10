Serbs vote to weaken Bosnia, step up their secession drive

Opposition leaders in the parliament criticized Dodik’s policies, saying they are hasty, bring back uncertainty and even possible clashes to the still-volatile Balkan region.

Dodik has for years been advocating the separation of the Bosnian Serb semi-autonomous mini-state from Bosnia and having it become part of neighboring Serbia.

With tacit support from Russia and Serbia, Dodik recently intensified his campaign.

Bosniak officials have warned that Dodik's policies could lead to clashes, and called on the U.S. and the EU to crack down against him and his associates.

The United States has already imposed a travel ban and assets freeze on Dodik and both American and German officials have recently threatened more sanctions in case Bosnian Serbs further weaken Bosnia’s central institutions.

Dodik has repeatedly said he doesn’t care about new sanctions, adding that this would bring Serbs even closer to their “true friends” — Russia and China. He has also denied that withdrawal from the central institutions would lead to a quick secession or a new war.

There is likely to be a six-month delay before the assembly’s decisions take effect while Dodik tries to renegotiate Bosnia’s fragile makeup with the country’s Bosniaks and Croats from a stronger position.

The Bosnian War started in 1992 when Bosnian Serbs, with the help of the Serb-led Yugoslav army, tried to create ethnically pure territories with an aim of joining Serbia. More than 100,000 people were killed and millions were left homeless during the worst bloodshed in Europe since World War II.

The war pitted Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats against each other and ended with the U.S.-sponsored peace agreement that created two regions, the Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation.

The two regions were given wide autonomy, but kept some joint institutions, including the army, the top judiciary and tax administration. Bosnia’s three-member rotating presidency, which is made up of Bosniak, Serb and Croat members, has been largely dysfunctional because Dodik has for months been boycotting its sessions.

In a sign seen in Bosnia as support for Bosnia’s joint armed forces, the U.S. on Friday delivered four new Bell Huey 2 multi-role helicopters to its air force.

Caption Bosnian Serb member of the tripartite Bosnian presidency Milorad Dodik, left, and President of Republika Srpska Zeljka Cvijanovic arrive at the parliament session in Banja Luka, Bosnia, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The Bosnian Serb parliament convened on Friday to vote on a set of steps that would weaken the war-ravaged Balkan country's central authority as their leader steps up his secession campaign despite a threat of new U.S. and other sanctions. (AP Photo/Radivoje Pavicic) Credit: Radivoje Pavicic

Caption An army pilot stands in front of a military Huey II helicopter during a ceremony in Rajlovac barracks near the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The Bosnian Army received four US Huey II helicopters as part of US government support. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

Caption A military Huey II helicopter is displayed during a ceremony in Rajlovac barracks near the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The Bosnian Army received four US Huey II helicopters as part of US government support. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

Caption A military Huey II helicopter is displayed during a ceremony in Rajlovac barracks near the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The Bosnian Army received four US Huey II helicopters as part of US government support. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

Caption A member of the Bosnian Honor guard prepares before a ceremony in Rajlovac barracks near the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The Bosnian Army received four US Huey II helicopters as part of US government support. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited