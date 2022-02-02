Serbian prosecutors: Djokovic's COVID-19 test was valid

Djokovic was deported from Australia and barred from playing in the Australian Open last month after an 11-day visa saga on the eve of the tournament because he failed to meet Australia’s strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

To enter Australia, Djokovic submitted a positive COVID-19 test issued in Serbia on Dec. 16 for a visa exemption on the grounds that he had recently recovered from the virus.

The 34-year-old player is not vaccinated and the Australian government later decided to cancel his visa and deport Djokovic, saying his presence in Australia could stir anti-vaccination sentiments.

Djokovic’s rival Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open for a record 21st men’s Grand Slam title. Djokovic and Roger Federer both have 20 major titles.

Djokovic is adored in his native Serbia. Since he returned home, Djokovic was seen visiting churches and attending liturgies in both Serbia and neighboring Montenegro.

On Thursday, Djokovic is set to visit Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic who has been vocal in denouncing the Australian authorities for deporting the tennis star.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport