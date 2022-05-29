Serbia ignores EU sanctions, secures gas deal with Putin

The deal is likely to be signed during a visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Belgrade early in June — a rare visit by a ranking Russian official to a European country since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began Feb. 24.

It is not clear how Serbia would receive the Russian gas if the EU decides to shut off the Russian supply that goes over its member countries. Russia has already cut off gas exports to EU members Finland,Poland and Bulgaria. The bloc as a whole has been hurriedly reducing its reliance on Russian energy since the invasion.

Despite reports of the atrocities in Ukraine due to the invasion, Vucic and other Serbian leaders have been complaining of Western pressure to join sanctions against Russia. Serbian officials say the Balkan country must resist such pressure, even if it means abandoning the goal of joining the EU.

Under Vucic's 10-year autocratic rule and relentless pro-Kremlin propaganda, Serbia has been gradually sliding toward Russia. Polls suggest a majority in the country would rather join some sort of a union with Moscow than the EU.

“The agreement reached by President Vucic with President Putin is proof of how much Serbia’s decision not to participate in anti-Russian hysteria is respected,” said Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin, who is known for his pro-Russian stance.

“The free leader, free people, make decisions that are good for Serbia and do not accept orders” from the West, Vulin said.

___

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Caption FILE- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reacts during a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Vucic said he has secured an "extremely favorable" gas deal with Russia during his telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin on Sunday, May 29, 2022. The Serbian populist president has announced that he has secured an “extremely favorable” gas deal with Russia. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, a former pro-Russian ultranationalist who claims he wants to take Serbia into the European Union, has refused to publicly condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Caption FILE- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reacts during a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Vucic said he has secured an "extremely favorable" gas deal with Russia during his telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin on Sunday, May 29, 2022. The Serbian populist president has announced that he has secured an “extremely favorable” gas deal with Russia. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, a former pro-Russian ultranationalist who claims he wants to take Serbia into the European Union, has refused to publicly condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption FILE- Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a signing ceremony after his talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Vucic said he has secured an "extremely favorable" gas deal with Russia during his telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin on Sunday, May 29, 2022. The Serbian populist president has announced that he has secured an “extremely favorable” gas deal with Russia. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, a former pro-Russian ultranationalist who claims he wants to take Serbia into the European Union, has refused to publicly condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Caption FILE- Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a signing ceremony after his talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Vucic said he has secured an "extremely favorable" gas deal with Russia during his telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin on Sunday, May 29, 2022. The Serbian populist president has announced that he has secured an “extremely favorable” gas deal with Russia. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, a former pro-Russian ultranationalist who claims he wants to take Serbia into the European Union, has refused to publicly condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic