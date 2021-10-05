Serb jailed for crimes in 1998-1999 war in Kosovo

The court in Kosovo's capital, Pristina, handed down the ruling against the man, who was arrested in 2019 and was identified only by his initials G.S.

On April 15-16, 1999, Serb army, police and paramilitary forces attacked the villages of Sllovi and Terbovc of the Lipjan commune, 25 kilometers (15 miles) south of Pristina and G.S. was part of the Serb paramilitary troops.