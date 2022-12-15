Seoul: UN agency to boost efforts to monitor N. Korean nukes

During a separate meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier Thursday, Grossi said IAEA will make efforts to help curb North Korea’s nuclear program while the South Korean leader called for IAEA’s support for a push for North Korea's denuclearization, according to Yoon's office.

Worries about North Korea’s nuclear arsenal have grown in recent months as the country has tested nuclear-capable missiles in a record pace and threatened the preemptive use of nuclear weapons. South Korean and U.S. officials have said for months that North Korea has been ready to perform its first nuclear test in five years.

In late October, Grossi said IAEA also saw preparations for a North Korea nuclear test. He said the test "would be yet another confirmation of a program which is moving full-steam ahead in a way that is incredibly concerning.”

The IAEA has not had access to North Korean nuclear facilities since the country kicked out IAEA inspectors in 2009. The agency has said it uses satellite imagery and open source information to monitor developments in North Korea’s nuclear program.

