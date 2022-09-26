Seoul says North Korea, China reopen freight train traffic

The reopening came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month made a dubious claim to have overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and ordered an easing of the restrictions guarding against the spread of the coronavirus.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which handles relations with North Korea, said it assessed the North Korea-China freight railway service restarted Monday, though neither Beijing nor Pyongyang has confirmed so. Spokesperson Cho Joonghoon said how long the train service would last and what goods would be transferred would remain to be seen.