Seoul places new sanctions on North Korea over arms buildup

South Korea imposed sanctions in October on 15 North Korean individuals and 16 organizations accused of supporting the North’s arms development, which were Seoul’s first unilateral sanctions on Pyongyang in five years.

North Korea ramped up its weapons demonstrations to a record pace this year, test-firing dozens of missiles including ICBMs, as it exploited the distraction created by Russia's war on Ukraine to advance its weapons program and dial up pressure on Washington and Seoul.

U.S. and South Korean officials have also said there are signs that the North is preparing to conduct its first nuclear test since September 2017. That would escalate a brinkmanship experts say is aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power, and negotiating concessions from a position of strength.

China and Russia vetoed a U.S.-led attempt in May to toughen Security Council sanctions on North Korea over its earlier ballistic tests, underscoring a division between the council’s permanent members deepened over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Experts say the North’s next nuclear test, which would be its seventh overall, is likely be the first in which the Security Council fails to respond with new punitive measures.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Asia-Pacific region at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific