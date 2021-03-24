Seoul: North Korea fires projectile into sea

The North’s weapons demonstrations come amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States. Talks faltered after the collapse of Kim Jong Un’s second summit with former President Donald Trump in February 2019 where the Americans rejected North Korean demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of their nuclear capabilities.

The North has so far ignored the Biden administration’s efforts to reach out, saying it won’t engage in meaningful talks with the U.S. unless Washington abandons what Pyongyang sees as “hostile” policies, which clearly refers to the U.S.-led sanctions and pressure over its nuclear program.