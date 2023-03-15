Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea

The weapons tests have been widely expected as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week ordered his military to be ready to repel what he called “frantic war preparations moves” by his country’s rivals.

The U.S.-South Korean drills, which the North views as a rehearsal for invasion, began Monday and are scheduled to continue until March 23. They include computer simulations and live-fire field exercises.

Last year Pyongyang test-fired more than 70 missiles, including nuclear-capable ones that could reach South Korea, Japan and the U.S. mainland. North Korea said many of those tests were a warning over previous South Korean-U.S. military drills.

The South Korea-Japan summit was arranged after Yoon’s government last week took a major step toward repairing bilateral ties strained by Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

Yoon’s government said it would use local funds to compensate Koreans forced into industrial slave labor during the colonial rule without contributions from Japanese companies that employed them.

The plan, which met fierce domestic opposition, reflected the Yoon government’s resolve to improve ties with Japan and boost a Seoul-Tokyo-Washington security cooperation.

Under Kishida, Tokyo has also made a major break from its post-World War II principle of self defense only, adopting a new national security strategy in December that includes the goals of acquiring pre-emptive strike capabilities and cruise missiles to counter growing threats from North Korea, China and Russia.

