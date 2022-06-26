Senior US officials visit Sri Lanka to help resolve crisis

“This visit underscores our ongoing commitment to the security and prosperity of the Sri Lankan people,” said Julie Chung, U.S. ambassador to Sri Lanka.

She said that as Sri Lankans endure some of the “greatest economic challenges in their history, our efforts to support economic growth and strengthen democratic institutions have never been more critical.”

The U.S. has announced $120 million in new financing for small and medium-sized businesses, a $27 million contribution to Sri Lanka’s dairy industry and $5.75 million in humanitarian assistance to help those hit hardest by the economic crisis. Another $6 million was committed in new grants for livelihoods and technical assistance on financial reform.

Sri Lanka says it's unable to repay $7 billion in foreign debt due this year, pending the outcome of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on a rescue package. It must pay $5 billion on average annually until 2026. Authorities have asked the IMF to lead a conference to unite Sri Lanka’s lenders.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera in a tweet on Saturday evening urged people not to line up for fuel, saying new shipments would be delayed due to “banking and logistics reasons.”

He said limited stocks of fuel will be distributed to limited stations throughout next week. He said until the next shipments arrive, “public transport, power generations and industries will be given a priority.”

Wickremesinghe said last week that the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation was $700 million in debt and as a result, no country or organization was willing to provide fuel.

Protesters have occupied the entrance to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office for more than two months demanding his resignation, saying the primary responsibility for the crisis rests with him and his family, whom they accuse of corruption and mismanagement.

