Senior royals to skip uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral

The funeral is scheduled to take place Saturday at Windsor Castle, with attendance limited to 30 because of coronavirus restrictions.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Royal Navy for 12 years and maintained close ties to the armed forces throughout his life. Military personnel will have a large role in honoring him Saturday despite the attendance limit.

Members of the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the Royal Air Force and the British Army plan to take part in the funeral procession. Philip’s coffin will be carried to St. George’s Chapel on a specially adapted Land Rover, which he designed himself.

Military personnel rehearsed for the event Wednesday at Army Training Centre Pirbright, near London. One of the four Royal Marine buglers who will play “The Last Post” at the service said it was an “honor and privilege” to perform the role.

“It’s incredibly important. We feel nervous,” Sgt. Bugler Jamie Ritchie. “We feel the pressure, but we’re channeling that and we’re using that and we’re going to deliver an outstanding performance.”

