Senior UK government member resigns amid bullying claims

Williamson's resignation comes amid criticism that Sunak has failed to live up to his pledge to make integrity a central focus of his government. Opposition leaders have also called for the resignation of Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who Sunak reappointed just six days after she resigned for breaching the rules on ministerial conduct.

Sunak took office two weeks ago after his predecessor, Liz Truss, was forced to step down after her budget proposals triggered economic turmoil. Truss was prime minister for just six weeks after she replaced Boris Johnson, who resigned after a series of scandals ranging from illegal parties during pandemic lockdowns to allegations of improper use of political donations.

Many observers were surprised when Sunak named Williamson to a position in his government because he was twice forced out of previous Cabinet posts. Williamson resigned as defense secretary in 2019 after a leak of confidential information from the National Security Council. He lost his job as education secretary in 2021 after standardized exams were disrupted due to the pandemic.

Sunak thanked Williamson for his “unwavering support" as he accepted the resignation.

“I support your decision to step back and understand why you have taken it," the prime minister said in a letter to Williamson.