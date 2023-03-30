Senegal's top opposition leader found guilty of libel

Sonko's party called the verdict unjust.

“The verdict is abnormal ... they decided to force it but they know that it’s not normal,” El Malick Ndiaye, national secretary in charge of communication for Sonko's Pastef Les Patriotes party, told The Associated Press. Ndiaye said he was not sure if Sonko would appeal the verdict and said that Sonko was meeting with his lawyers to discuss options.

Sonko’s supporters see the charges against him as the latest attempt to cut short his political career, including his likely presidential candidacy in 2024. Sonko finished third in Senegal’s 2019 presidential election and has called on President Macky Sall to declare publicly that he won’t seek a third term.

The ruling party says Sall should be allowed to run after a constitutional change in 2016 — made while Sall was president — which changed presidential terms to five years.

Along with the defamation trial, Sonko also faces rape charges based on accusations from a female employee who said she was assaulted by him at a massage salon. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and would be barred from running for president. No date is set for the that trial.

Thursday's conviction won't impact Sonko's ability to run for president, as defamation is not included in the electoral code as one of the reasons that would bar someone from running.