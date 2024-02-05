Senegal's government cuts internet access as lawmakers debate bill on election delay

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal's government on Monday restricted access to the mobile internet as opposition leaders and supporters launched protests against President Macky Sall's decision to postpone the Feb. 25 presidential election over an electoral dispute.

The mobile internet access in the capital Dakar and other parts of the country was cut as federal lawmakers were set to debate a bill that could extend Sall's tenure beyond April 2, when he is due to vacate office.