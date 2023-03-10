Senegal's ex-prime minister in custody after criticism

Cheikh Haguibou Soumare was detained Thursday but he has not been told the charges against him, his lawyer Adama Gueye told a press conference Thursday.

The government is accusing the ex-prime minister of trying to discredit President Macky Sall by publishing an open letter that suggested Sall gave money to French right-wing politician Marine Le Pen. Le Pen, a member of France's National Rally party, ran for the French presidency and lost last year and visited the West African country in January.