Mané beats Salah as Senegal wins its 1st African Cup

The final at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, was billed as a battle between Liverpool stars Mané and Salah, who were both searching for their first major title with their country.

But it never reached the heights of a classic final despite the presence of the two superstars.

Senegal missed a series of chances in normal time and extra time, including Mané's early penalty, which was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal.

Egypt's players appeared fatigued after all three of their previous knockout games also went to extra time, and they seemed to be playing for a shootout in a bid to win a record-extending eighth African title.

Egypt won shootouts in the last 16 and the semifinals to get to the final but missed two penalties in Sunday's shootout.

Defender Mohamed Abdelmonem was the first to miss, with his penalty cannoning off the post. But Senegal's Bouna Sarr had the next penalty saved by Abou Gabal, who had also pulled off save after save during the game to keep Egypt in it.

Mohanad Lasheen had Egypt's fourth penalty saved by Edouard Mendy, leaving Mané to win it.

The result was also special for Senegal coach Aliou Cissé, who was the team's captain and missed the decisive penalty in a shootout when Senegal lost the 2002 African Cup final. Cissé was also coach for the 2019 disappointment.

Caption Senegal's players celebrate at the end of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Egypt's Mohamed Salah, with teammates react after loosing the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match against Senegal at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Senegal's Sadio Mane, right, controls the ball away from Egypt's Hamdi Fathi during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Egypt's Mohamed Salah, right, controls the ball as Senegal's Abdou Diallo defends during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Senegal's Sadio Mane gestures prior to the start of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Referee Victor Gomes, left, discusses with Egypt's Mohamed Salah, right, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba

Caption Egypt's Mohamed Salah, left, is challenged by Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Cameroon's president Paul Biya, right, with his wife Chantal Biya attend the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Senegal's head coach Aliou Cissé gives instructions during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Egypt's goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal, left, saves a goal attempt by Senegal's Sadio Mane during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe