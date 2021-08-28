Senegal smuggling boat sinks; 1 dead, 11 rescued, 48 missing

Crews rescued eight Senegalese and three Gambians overnight and found the body of one person who had drowned, though at least 60 people were believed to have been on board at the time, according to Col. Mactor Diop.

Senegalese migrants have long risked their lives at sea aboard small fishing boats for a chance to reach Europe, and the economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a resurgence of attempts.