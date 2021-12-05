Senegal registers first case of coronavirus omicron variant

The announcement was made by the Institute for Health Research, Epidemiological Surveillance and Training (IRESSEF), which is one of the laboratories approved by Senegal for COVID-19 testing.

The case was detected Friday from “a 58-year-old man who arrived in Senegal on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 by flight from a country in the sub-region,” the institute said in a statement Sunday. The man had been vaccinated in April with the AstraZeneca vaccine and in June with Pfizer.