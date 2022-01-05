Senegal latest team hit by virus days ahead of African Cup

The Senegalese soccer federation named the players on Wednesday as Pape Sarr, Nampalys Mendy and Mame Thiam. They and six members of the management team tested positive on Tuesday, when the squad was scheduled to fly to Cameroon, the federation said.

The federation said the team should now leave on Wednesday. It didn't say if the three players and officials would also travel or remain in Dakar in isolation, only that it had “made arrangements for the effective care of the people concerned.”