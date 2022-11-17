Senegal forward Mané ruled out of World Cup with leg injury

Senegal, the reigning African champion, had hoped that Mané could return at some point during the tournament.

Senegal plays host Qatar four days after it faces the Netherlands. Its final game in Group A is against Ecuador on Nov. 29.

Mané was injured early in the Bayern game. The Bundesliga club said the two-time African player of the year had an injury to the head of the fibula bone in his lower right leg.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil