Senators would stop 'micropolitan' label for 144 US cities

“Increasing the population threshold that is needed to be considered a ‘metropolitan statistical area’ would adversely affect communities in nearly every state, including South Dakota," Thune said.

Federal statisticians recommending the change say it’s long overdue, given that the U.S. population has more than doubled since the 50,000-person threshold was introduced in 1950. Back then, about half of U.S. residents lived in metros; now, 86% do.

The Office of Budget and Management hasn't said when it will make a final decision. If approved, it wouldn’t take effect until 2023.

An agency spokesman didn't return an email or a phone call on Wednesday. The office has said the designation is purely for statistical purposes and not to be used for funding formulas, though as a practical matter, that is how it’s often used.

FILE - In this March 15, 2021 file photo, cars and pedestrians travel down West Lincoln way in downtown Cheyenne, Wyo., on Monday, March 15, 2021. Lawmakers are trying to stop 144 cities across the U.S. from losing their designations as “metropolitan areas” because the federal government is upgrading the standard from a minimum of 50,000 residents in its core to a minimum of 100,000 people. Cheyenne is among the cities at risk of losing the designation (Michael Cummo/The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP, File) Credit: Michael Cummo Credit: Michael Cummo

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2015 file photo, a Penn State student walks in the rain past Old Main on the Penn State main campus in State College, Pa. Lawmakers are trying to stop 144 cities across the U.S. from losing their designations as “metropolitan areas” because the federal government is upgrading the standard from a minimum of 50,000 residents in its core to a minimum of 100,000 people. State College is among the cities at risk of losing the designation. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2020 file photo, the marquee at the Lincoln Theater announces upcoming shows for the newly renovated music venue in Cheyenne, Wyo. Lawmakers are trying to stop 144 cities across the U.S. from losing their designations as “metropolitan areas” because the federal government is upgrading the standard from a minimum of 50,000 residents in its core to a minimum of 100,000 people. Cheyenne is among the cities at risk of losing the designation. (Cayla Nimmo/The Casper Star-Tribune via AP, File) Credit: Cayla Nimmo Credit: Cayla Nimmo

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2013 file photo, people walk a dog across Sixth Street in front of the state capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Lawmakers are trying to stop 144 cities across the U.S. from losing their designations as “metropolitan areas” because the federal government is upgrading the standard from a minimum of 50,000 residents in its core to a minimum of 100,000 people. Bismark is among those at risk of losing the designation. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File) Credit: Tom Stromme Credit: Tom Stromme

FILE - In this March 11, 2021 file photo, Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., listens during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lawmakers are trying to stop 144 cities across the U.S. from losing their designations as “metropolitan areas” because the federal government is upgrading the standard from a minimum of 50,000 residents in its core to a minimum of 100,000 people. U.S. Sens. Kelly and John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, introduced legislation this week that would stop the Office of Budget and Management from making the change. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh