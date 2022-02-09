Senators strike bipartisan deal on domestic violence bill

The bipartisan proposal announced Wednesday would not include the so-called boyfriend loophole. Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California have been working on the plan to extend the law with 60 votes since 2019 and the lawmakers believe this time they can make it happen.

“I have full confidence that this is going to pass in the Senate,” Ernst, a survivor of domestic violence, told reporters. “And I know that there were provisions that we didn’t get into the bill. And I have said all along that the point is not for it to be a political football to use as a tool during campaigns.”

She added that while Democrats are not happy without the inclusion of the provision to restrict firearms from potential abusers, what’s important now is to get something at least 60 senators can agree on “and then come back and keep working on the issues that we haven’t been able to solve yet.”

Durbin, the Democrats' chief vote-counter, said the Senate is “perilously” close to reaching that threshold of support, but that the bill will not come on to the floor before late February.

Jolie told lawmakers the stakes are high. “I repeat this is one of the most important votes you will cast this year in the Senate,” she said.

The original bill created the Office on Violence Against Women within the Justice Department, which has awarded more than $9 billion in grants to state and local governments, nonprofits and universities over the years. The grants fund crisis intervention programs, transitional housing and legal assistance to victims, among other programs. Supporters said the reauthorization would also boost spending for training law enforcement and the courts.

Caption Actress and activist Angelina Jolie, center, joins, from left, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, at a news conference to announce a bipartisan update to the Violence Against Women Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Caption Actress and activist Angelina Jolie speaks at a news conference to discuss the bipartisan update to the Violence Against Women Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)