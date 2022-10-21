Senators say North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine is home

Kurt Groszhans, from Ashley, North Dakota, has ancestors from Ukraine and went there to farm in 2017. The relationship with his partner, law professor Roman Leshchenko, crumbled after Groszhans alleged that Leshchenko embezzled money from him.

Groszhans and his assistant were arrested on charges of plotting to assassinate Leshchenko, who was then Ukraine's agriculture minister. Groszhans said in a statement Friday that the Ukrainian officials made up the charges in an "effort to shut me up" after he discovered corruption "at the highest levels" of the government.