Senators press for more on SolarWinds hack after AP report

The senators sent their letters to Brandon Wales, the acting director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at DHS, and Christopher DeRusha, chief information security officer at the Office of Management and Budget.

The senators are asking for several documents related to the hack, including those that show which individual accounts were targeted or compromised.

Scott McConnell, a spokesman for the cybersecurity agency, said it “does not comment on congressional correspondence.” OMB did not immediately return a request for comment.

Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser, said in an interview with The Associated Press last week there were "gaps" in basic cybersecurity defenses at some of the nine agencies affected, which have hampered officials' ability to determine what the hackers accessed.

She said the administration has identified five needed modernizations as a result of its review of how the SolarWinds hack happened, including using technology that continuously monitors for malicious activity and requiring greater use of multi-factor authentication so systems can’t be accessed with a stolen password alone.

The Biden administration has tried to keep a tight lid on the scope of the SolarWinds attack as it weighs retaliatory measures against Russia. But an inquiry by the AP found new details about the breach at DHS and other agencies, including the Energy Department, where hackers accessed top officials’ schedules.

The AP interviewed more than a dozen current and former U.S. government officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the confidential nature of the ongoing investigation into the hack.

Sen. Gary Peters., D-Mich., speaks during a hearing to examine United States Special Operations Command and United States Cyber Command in review of the Defense Authorization Request for fiscal year 2022 and the Future Years Defense Program, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Anna Moneymaker Credit: Anna Moneymaker