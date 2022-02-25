Senator: Biden could seek over $10B for Ukraine, allies

The estimate by Sen. Chris Coons, chairman of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee that controls foreign aid and State Department expenditures, provided an initial look at the costs American taxpayers could bear as a result of Russia's attack on its western neighbor.

Coons, D-Del., told reporters that he is expecting the request to cover the costs of helping millions of Ukrainian refugees who could flee to Poland and nearby NATO countries, supporting those nations' armed forces and training and supplying the Ukrainian resistance.