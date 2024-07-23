Senate to consider bills that aim to protect children and teenagers online

Schumer says the bill "can change and save lives," echoing the concerns of parent advocates who say social media and other tech companies need to do more to try to help prevent suicides and other trauma endured by children and teenagers who inevitably spend a lot of their time online.

The online safety bill, which the Senate will consider along with a separate bill to update child online privacy laws, would be the first major tech regulation package to move in years. While there has long been bipartisan support for the idea that the biggest technology companies should face more government scrutiny, there has been little consensus on how it should be done. Congress passed legislation earlier this year that would force Chinese-owned social media company TikTok to sell or face a ban, but that law only targets one company.

The bill's prospects in the House are so far unclear. But if it passes the Senate with an overwhelming bipartisan vote — as it is expected to — advocates hope it will put pressure on House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to bring it up before the November election or the end of the session in January.

The child safety bill came together as Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, and Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican, have worked together and with advocacy groups for several years on compromise legislation that is designed to hold companies more responsible for what children see while also ensuring that Congress does not go too far in regulating what individuals post.

The legislation would create what is called a “duty of care” — a legal term that requires companies to take reasonable steps to prevent harm on online platforms minors will likely use. The companies would be required to mitigate and even prevent harms to children, including bullying and violence, the promotion of suicide, eating disorders, substance abuse, sexual exploitation and advertisements for illegal products such as narcotics, tobacco or alcohol.

To achieve that goal, social media platforms would have to provide minors with options to protect their information, disable addictive product features and opt out of personalized algorithmic recommendations. They would also be required to limit other users from communicating with children and limit features that “increase, sustain, or extend the use” of the platform — such as autoplay for videos or platform rewards.

In general, online platforms would have to default to the safest settings possible for accounts they believe belong to minors. The idea, Blumenthal and Blackburn have said, is for the platforms to be “safe by design.”

The senators have worked closely with parents of children who have died by suicide after cyberbullying or otherwise been harmed by social media, including dangerous social media challenges, extortion attempts, eating disorders and drug deals. Schumer said he had met with some of those families in recent months as well and is “proud to work side-by-side with them and put on the floor legislation that I believe will pass.”

“I’ve met with families from across the country who have gone through the worst thing a parent could endure — losing a child,” Schumer said. “Rather than retreating into the darkness of their loss, these families lit a candle for others with their advocacy.”

Some tech companies, like Microsoft, X and Snap, are supporting the bill. Opponents, however, fear it would violate the First Amendment and harm vulnerable kids who wouldn’t be able to access information on LGBTQ issues or reproductive rights — although the bill has been revised to address many of those concerns, and major LGBTQ groups have decided to support the proposed legislation.

Along with the online safety bill, the Senate will also consider bipartisan online privacy legislation by Sens. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Bill Cassidy, R-La.. That bill would update current law that prohibits online companies from collecting personal information from users under 13 by raising the age to 17.

The bill would also ban targeted advertising to users under 17 and allow teens or guardians to delete a minor’s personal information.

AP technology writer Barbara Ortutay in San Francisco contributed to this report.